Joe Gorga Flips Out During Son's Wrestling Match In North Jersey (Video)

The trouble started for the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband when his son, Gino Gorga, a sophomore at Ramapo High School was pinned by Anthony Caponegro, a sophomore at Parsippany, during a wrestling match at Parsippany High School in Morris Heights on Saturday, Jan. 6, as reported by TMZ.

The elder Gorga ran onto the mats, and began screaming at the referee. Gorga had to be restrained by two men as security was called, according to a video shared by TMZ.

"Get out of the gym! Get out of the gym!" someone could be heard yelling at Gorga.

A representative for Gorga told TMZ that the dad thought the official made some bad calls and let some unsportsmanlike behavior slide and that he let his emotions get the better of him. This season, Gino is 4-3 on the mats.

This isn't the first time Gorga was caught on camera losing his temper. In 2022, Gorga went viral for screaming at a tenant in Hawthorne over unpaid rent. He later recorded police evicting the same tenant.

Gorga is married to Melissa Gorga and the family has been on the show since 2011.

To view the video, click here.

