Joe Fiordaliso, Former Livingston Mayor, Public Utilities President, Dies At 78

No cause of death was provided. Fiordaliso was appointed to Murphy's cabinet in 2018, having previously served as a commissioner on the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities since 2005.

Fiordaliso was born and raised in Newark and graduated from Montclair State in 1967. He taught at Vailsburg High School and Bloomfield High School. In 1988, he was elected to the Livingston Township Council, serving for three terms and three times as mayor. He was appointed deputy chief of staff to Governor Richard Codey in 2004.

"Joe skillfully led our work to responsibly transition to a clean energy economy while always putting the needs of consumers first," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "He also was a key figure in our storm response efforts and in ensuring that all New Jerseyans had access to critical services like clean water, electricity, and broadband."

Murphy said Fiordaliso was known for his offshore wind pins that he handed out to everyone he met.

"He had an infectious personality and generous spirit," Fiordaliso said. "Tammy and I will miss his wise counsel and friendship. May he Rest in Peace.”

Fiordaliso is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his children, Dana and Joe, and six grandchildren.

