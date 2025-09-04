Joe Biden Seen With Bandaged Head Amid Prostate Cancer Battle

Inside Edition aired footage of the 82-year-old Biden in departing a church in Rehoboth Beach wearing the bandage that is several inches long.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the placement of the bandage.

The video, taken by a local resident on Tuesday, Sept. 2, was also shared on Instagram. The man told Inside Edition that from up close, it looked like a scar from skin cancer surgery.

Just days earlier, the same man shared video on Instagram of Biden at a nearby ice cream shop, wearing a baseball cap that seemed to conceal the area where the bandage was placed.

In mid-May, Biden’s personal office said a small nodule had been found on his prostate.

Two days later, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone, noting the disease appears hormone-sensitive and that treatment options were being reviewed.

That announcement was made Sunday, May 18, following the Friday, May 16 diagnosis. Biden was the oldest president in US history when he left office four months ago.

The latest sighting offers no additional information on his condition. Inside Edition’s segment focused solely on the visible bandage as he exited the church; no comment from Biden or his representatives was included in the broadcast.

