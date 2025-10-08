Joan Kennedy Dies: Socialite, Pianist, Author, Ex-Wife Of Ted Kennedy

Massachusetts Democratic Party Chairman Steve Kerrigan said she “passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Boston" on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The committee's statement highlighted her musical gifts and deep ties to the arts. She was remembered for regular performances with orchestras and active support for Boston cultural institutions, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The statement also included tributes from her two surviving children, former US Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy Jr.

Patrick praised his mother as “a powerful example to millions of people with mental health conditions,” noting her advocacy for mental health and addiction recovery.

Ted Jr. expressed admiration for his mother’s honesty and grace in facing challenges and credited her with teaching him the importance of careful listening over public speaking. Her daughter, Kara Kennedy, died in 2011.

Born Virginia Joan Bennett on Sept. 2, 1936, in New York City, she was raised in Bronxville, New York, in a Roman Catholic family.

She attended Manhattanville College in Purchase, and later earned a master’s degree in education from Lesley College in 1982. A onetime teen model, she maintained a lifelong devotion to music and authored "The Joy of Classical Music: A Guide for You and Your Family" in 1992.

She met Edward M. “Ted” Kennedy in 1957; they married on Nov. 29, 1958, in Bronxville, and had three children: Kara, Ted Jr. and Patrick. The couple separated in 1978 and divorced in 1983. She never remarried.

Ted Kennedy died of a brain tumor (glioblastoma) in August 2009 at his home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, at the age of 77.

Through public triumphs and trials, she became associated with advocacy for recovery and destigmatizing mental illness, sharing her own experiences with courage and candor.

Kennedy’s death marks the passing of a figure intertwined with the cultural, political and personal history of the Kennedy family and the city she called home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.