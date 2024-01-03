Jimmy Kimmel Threatens Lawsuit Against NJ's Aaron Rodgers Over Epstein Claims

The New York Jets quarterback, who bought a New Jersey mansion in Cedar Grove after he was traded to Gang Green from the Green Bay Packers, went on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and implied late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was a patron of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hundreds of court documents from a lawsuit related to Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan federal prison in 2019, have been ordered released by a judge that is expected to feature the names of people who flew on the wealthy financier's private jet, like Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton.

"There's a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel who are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers said to laughter from the hosts.

Kimmel hit back, denying any association with Epstein and threatening a lawsuit.

"Dear Aasshole," Kimmel said. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Rodgers, whose 2023 NFL season after he tore his ACL after only four snaps, has a history of dabbling in conspiracy theories on McAfee's show, including his opposition to vaccines.

Last March, Kimmel called Rodgers a "wack packer" after Rodgers initially expressed his interest in Epstein's client list.

"Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol," Kimmel quipped.

