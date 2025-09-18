Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Jimmy Fallon Quietly Drops Out Of Massive NYC Festival Amid Kimmel Show Shutdown: Report

Jimmy Fallon has apparently backed out of the 11th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, Deadline reports.

Jimmy Fallon hosts "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on NBC. Photo from Monday, Aug. 11 episode.

 Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Cecilia Levine
The event, running Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, brings thousands of business leaders, makers, and innovators together for four days of panels, workshops, and networking.

Fallon had been scheduled for a Thursday, Sept. 18, 10:10 a.m. mainstage session titled "Staying On Brand" with Bozoma Saint John. The conversation was set to feature Fallon’s new unscripted NBC series "On Brand with Jimmy Fallon," in which he launches a marketing firm and works with top creatives. The panel apparently went on as scheduled without Fallon, Deadline said.

Fallon’s decision to withdraw came one day after ABC indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following the remarks Kimmel made about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The Innovation Festival, hosted annually by Fast Company, has become a major New York City event spotlighting household names and delivering “concrete takeaways” through keynote sessions, conversations, and activations, organizers said.

Neither Kimmel nor Fallon have publicly spoken out.

Click here for the full Deadline article.

