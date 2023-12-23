NJ's Jillian Schlueter Shared Heartbreaking Facebook Post Months Before Dying Of Cancer

Jillian was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in May 2021, just two days before she was set to graduate from nursing school, her obituary says. The cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, but in August 2022, she was cancer-free.

Or so she thought.

In May 2023, Jillian began coughing up blood and was found to have bilateral pneumonia, she said in a Facebook post, explaining the meaning behind the "143" tattoo she and her family members had recently gotten together.

"During that week long hospitalization, the scans accidentally picked up images of new masses in my liver, and that’s how we found out that my cancer was back," she said. "In fact, it never left. It was microscopically spreading this whole time."

The chemo pills and other treatment she had been doing stopped working, because the type of cancer she had changed, Jillian explained on Facebook.

She said it was the most aggressive type of cancer to have, and had spread to her brain, spine, hips, bones, lungs, and liver, as of October 2023.

Jillian said she was dedicated to fighting as long as she possibly could.

"To be blunt, my prognosis is not good," she wrote. "To pursue no treatment, I was told I have 2 months to live. If I pursue radiation, I may have up to 4 months to live.

"If I pursue both radiation and chemo, this may give me 1 year to live. To hear this news at 28 years old is heartbreaking to say the least. I had so many hopes, plans and dreams for my life. However, we are not able to control the hand we are dealt in this life of ours. We are only able to control how we play our hand.

"How I choose to play this hand that I was dealt…. Is that I choose to fight. Come on guys you know me!!!! I ain’t no quitter!!!!!"

Jillian died on Dec. 18, 2023, 10 days before her 29th birthday, her obituary shows.

"Jillian was often compared to the sun by those who know her, and she embodied light, warmth, and strength until the very end, her obituary reads.

Jillian grew up in Marlton and graduated from Cherokee High School in 2013, before earning her bachelor's in biology from Roway University in 2017.

In 2021, she graduated from the Rutgers University Accelerated Nursing Program, days after she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

"Jillian grew up thinking that she would become a veterinarian, but her experiences studying biology in undergrad and working as a medical scribe helped her discover an undeniable passion for helping others in the medical field, her obit says. "Her natural compassion and aptitude for science made nursing an incredible fit for her...

"She was heartbroken that she was not able to further her nursing career after graduation, but she somehow still managed to care for and heal those around her while she was undergoing treatment."

