Jill Reinauer, Former Bergen County Mom, Dies At 42

Born in Ridgewood and formerly of Franklin Lakes, Jill moved to Staten Island 15 years ago and worked in the family’s marine business, Reinauer Transportation, her obituary on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website reads.

She is survived by her daughter, Gracie, parents Joanne and Craig, brothers Jason and Craig, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Aug. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., with services Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Fund.

Click here for Jill Reinauer's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.