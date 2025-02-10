Jets Moving On From NJ's Aaron Rodgers: Reports

Gang Green is not expected to bring the quarterback, who lives in Essex County, for the 2025 season, back after two disappointing seasons, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer said Rodgers flew to New Jersey to meet with the team about his future, only to be told it didn't involve him. The Jets practice facility is in Florham Park in Morris County.

The 41-year old, who owns a mansion in Cedar Grove, was traded to the Jets in 2023, giving the fanbase Super Bowl aspirations, though he tore his ACL just four snaps into the season. This past season, Rodgers and the Jets struggled, finishing with a 7-10 record that led to the firing of the team's coach and general manager.

Rodgers also generated controversy off the field. While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," he implied Jimmy Kimmel was a patron of Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier and a convicted sex offender. Rodgers later clarified his comments but declined to apologize. Rodgers was also considered a potential running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr's independent presidential campaign.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season, the longest drought in North American sports.

