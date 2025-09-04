JetBlue Boosting Free Wi-Fi With New Amazon Partnership: Here's How

JetBlue will become the first carrier to use Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite network called Project Kuiper, the airline said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 4. The service is expected to begin rolling out in 2027.

The move builds on JetBlue's Fly-Fi service, which launched in 2013 and remains the only free, high-speed internet offered across a major US airline's entire fleet.

"Our agreement with Project Kuiper marks an exciting leap forward for us as the hands-down leader in onboard connectivity," JetBlue president Marty St. George said. "Whether it's binge-watching a favorite show, staying connected with loved ones, or wrapping up a work project, we're always looking for ways to make our customers’ time in the air as connected and productive as they want it to be."

The deal is also a milestone for Amazon, which has launched 102 satellites since April to build out its Kuiper network. The company must have about 1,600 satellites in orbit by July 2026 under Federal Communications Commission rules, about half of its planned constellation.

Kuiper aims to compete with billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, which already dominates the market with more than 8,000 satellites in orbit.

"Staying connected is part of everyday life, even when you're traveling," said Panos Panay, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services. "With Project Kuiper, we're working to ensure customers can enjoy fast, reliable internet wherever they are — at home or 35,000 feet in the air — and we're pumped to bring that to life with JetBlue."

The airline's existing partnership with Viasat, which powers current Fly-Fi through geostationary satellites, will continue alongside Kuiper's low-Earth orbit system, CNBC reported. St. George said JetBlue could eventually combine both systems into a multi-orbit solution, blending the broad coverage of GEO satellites with Kuiper's speed and low latency.

The announcement comes as airlines race to improve in-flight Wi-Fi, which has long been criticized for high prices and slow speeds.

Delta Air Lines began offering free Wi-Fi to loyalty members in 2023. Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines now use Starlink, while United and American Airlines are also moving toward complimentary connectivity through partnerships.

In April, Amazon struck a deal with Airbus to add Kuiper's satellite internet to the European aircraft manufacturer's catalog of options.

