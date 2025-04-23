Fair 73°

SHARE

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Selling Her NJ Home For Just Under $1.8M

Angelina Pivarnick, one of the original cast members of MTV’s "Jersey Shore," has listed her New Jersey mansion — and it’s going for a cool $1.799 million

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors/@angelinamtv Instagram
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Angelina Pivarnik is selling her New Jersey home for just under $1.8 million.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aleksandr Pritsker/Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits at 3 Bowers Drive in the exclusive Clayton Farms community of Freehold. Pivarnik reportedly moved into the house in 2021.

According to the listing, the home spans over 5,500 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre premium lot. It's packed with high-end finishes — including a custom resort-style yard with a pool.

The home, listed by Aleksandr Pritsker of EXP Realty, features a butterfly staircase, two-story family room, and a chef’s kitchen designed for entertaining. The primary suite is described as “like its own NYC apartment.”

The home also includes:

  • A first-floor office
  • Private ensuites in every bedroom
  • Immense closet space
  • An immaculate interior
  • A full unfinished basement ready to be customized

Outdoors, the backyard boasts a manicured lawn and an incredible custom pool, with plenty of room for hosting.

“This home has it all,” the listing reads. “Located close to all major transit and shopping along with top-of-the-line schools and one of the most sought-after developments in Monmouth County.”

The luxury property is situated near key commuter routes and nestled in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE