Jersey Shore High Schooler Killed En Route To Celebratory Graduation Lunch Was 'Bright Light'

Lauren Hewski was killed en route to celebrating her graduation from an early college program when the Jeep Cherokee she was riding in overturned in Colts Neck.

"To everyone that knew her, Lauren was a bright light, a passionate advocate, a fierce competitor, and a kind and genuine friend with a wicked sense of humor," Kim Hewski of Allentown wrote on this GoFundMe page.

On Thursday, May 11, Lauren earned her associate degree from Brookdale Community College as a member of the Early College Academy at Saint John Vianney High School in Holmdel.

An hour later, on her way to meet her parents for a celebratory lunch, Lauren was in a tragic car accident in Colts Neck that took her life just weeks before she was set to graduate from high school.

She was set to start as a freshman at Syracuse University in the fall.

To keep Lauren’s light shining bright and allow other women to follow in her footsteps, her family is starting a Foundation in her name called Lauren’s Light.

In high school, Lauren was on the Distinctive Honor Roll, a School Ambassador, a four-year varsity soccer player and captain, class president, and class secretary.

In her community, Lauren was an active member of Girl Scouts of America, serving on the CEO Advisory Board and as a Council Delegate for the Sandy Hook Region.

In addition, she was on U.S. Representative Frank Pallone Jr’s Youth Advisory Council, working on policy agendas for immigration and homelessness, and was an active volunteer for the Raine Foundation.

"Lauren wasn’t foolish enough to think she could change the world, but she certainly wanted to make a difference." Kim Hewski wrote.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

