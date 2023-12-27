Jersey Shore Bettor Wins Nearly $500K On $5 Bet (Video)

Dufner, a 32-year-old Millstone resident who works as a financial planner, bet on DraftKings that 14 different players would score touchdowns over Week 16 of the NFL season, Dufner shared in a ticket breakdown on Instagram.

On Monday, Dec. 25, Dufner watched the 49ers v. Ravens game, needing only Christian McCaffery to score a touchdown for the big bet to pay off.

As Najee Harris, Gabriel Davis, Jahmyr Gibbs, DK Metcalf, Jerome Ford, Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Calvin Ridley, James Connor, Raheem Mostert, Javonte Williams, Isaiah Pacheco and D'Andre Swift found the end zone, the longshot bet looked like it might pay off.

Wearing a Santa Claus robe, Dufner and his brothers watched in disbelief as McCaffery scored, setting off a big celebration. He shared footage of his reaction during the big moment on Instagram.

Dufner said the ticket paid the third longest odds in the history of DraftKings.

Despite having to pay out all that money, DraftKings seemed to be taking the hit in stride, interviewing Dufner.

This was only the second time Dufner had tried the touchdown parlay, he told DraftKings. In Week 15, he said he hit about half of his picks.

Dufner was not immediately available for comment.

As for the windfall, Dufner told MarketWatch he intends on using the money to pay off student loans and car payments.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.