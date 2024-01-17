Jersey Mike's Opening In Hackensack

The sandwich franchise, which was founded in Point Pleasant and is headquartered in Manasquan, is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Hackensack at 150 River St. from Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 21. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

This is Jersey Mike's first location in the city. As part of its opening, franchise owner Chris Rigassio is holding a fundraiser to support Hackensack High School.

Customers who receive a fundraising coupon can make a minimum $3 contribution to the high school in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible for the promotion.

Jersey Mike's has 137 locations in the Garden State and 2,500 locations nationwide.

