Jersey Hustle Hits Netflix: Bergen County Realtor Stars In 'Selling The City'

Single mom and Elizabeth native Giselle Meneses Nunez is stepping into the spotlight as a cast member on "Selling The City," Netflix's newest real estate reality show from the creators of "Selling Sunset" and "Selling The OC."

The series follows top NYC broker Eleonora Srugo and her team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate as they close jaw-dropping deals and navigate the drama of high-stakes luxury real estate in the Big Apple.

Among the stars of the show, Giselle Meneses Nunez — who has an office in Hoboken and whose LinkedIn says she is based in Leonia — stands out as she represents her New Jersey roots in the glitzy world of Manhattan properties.

A graduate of Montclair State University, where she earned her degree in communication and journalism in 2010, Giselle has been honing her craft at Douglas Elliman for over two years. Now, she’s bringing her signature hustle, determination, and charm to Netflix screens, proving that Jersey grit can hold its own in the fast-paced NYC market.

From million-dollar listings to the competitive world of real estate, Selling The City is ready to deliver all the drama—and Giselle is right at the center of it. Catch her in action as she balances bold deals with plenty of personality when the series premieres.

