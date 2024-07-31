Light Drizzle 79°

Jersey City Porch Pirate Busted In Wayne: Police

A 28-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 30, after he stole multiple packages from a residence in Wayne, authorities said.

Cesar Moquete

 Photo Credit: Wayne Police Facebok
Officers responded to a home in the Heritage Manor neighborhood after a resident reported he observed on his home security camera a man, Cesar Moquete, taking packages from the front porch of his home soon after they were delivered, Wayne police said in a release.

One of the packages contained multiple cell phones, police said. Officers observed Moquete's vehicle traveling east on Ratzer Road and conducted a traffic stop, where they spotted open packages within the vehicle that contained multiple cell phones and other items the resident reported as expected in the delivery, police said.

Moquete was charged with two counts of theft, police said.

