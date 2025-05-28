Jersey City Murder Suspect At Large 25 Days Later, Prosecutor Seeks Public's Help

On Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a crash at Old Bergen Road and Merritt Street, and found Devon Reid, 39, unresponsive in the driver's seat after his vehicle crashed into a tree, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Reid had a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that evening, Suarez said.

Gerard Rosario was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a firearm, Suarez said.

Rosario should not be approached and anyone with information regarding Rosario’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345, Suarez said.

