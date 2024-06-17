Jersey City Charter School Teacher Had Sexual Conduct With Student, Prosecutor Says

Steven Gordon was released after being processed following an alleged incident at the University Academy Charter High School on West Side Avenue in Jersey City during school hours on May 29, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Gordon was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, as well as child endangerment, Suarez said in announcing the arrest on Monday, June 17.

He immediately resigned from his job at the 9-12 public charter school, she said.Suarez didn't specify the nature of the alleged contact.

Under New Jersey law, fourth-degree sexual contact could mean an inapproriate physical touch of a body part or an online encounter.

Gordon's first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City is scheduled for July 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.