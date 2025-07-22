Jerry Seinfeld Performing In North Jersey: Here’s Where, When, How To Get Tix

The “Seinfeld” star is performing two shows at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25.

“Seinfeld” was the biggest hit of the 1990s, topping the ratings and earning numerous accolades. Seinfeld, who played a semi-fictionalized version of himself, co-created the show and wrote several episodes.

After “Seinfeld”, the comedian wrote the animated film “Bee Movie” and wrote and directed the Netflix comedy “Unfrosted” about the history of the Pop Tart. He also starred in the web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. Friday by visiting NJPAC.org, Ticketmaster or calling 888-466-5722 or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Tickets start at $77.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.