'Jeopardy!' Fans Slam Final Question That Baffled North Jersey Professor

The Bloomfield professor was stumped by a Final Jeopardy clue that has drawn criticism from "Jeopardy!" fans across the internet.

The question: The Bass Strait divides Tasmania & mainland Australia and hydrographers have disputed which of these two larger bodies it’s part of.

The answer: What are the Indian and Pacific Oceans?

Unfortunately for Papa, he guessed "what are the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans?" and lost $1,401, finishing in third place.

But many "Jeopardy!" fans felt the clue was way too vague and open for interpretation. Andy Saunders, who recaps the show for The Jeopardy! Fan said he hated the clue because there were many possible answers, depending on whether you're on the east or west side of the Bass Strait.

"On its west, depending on who’s making the definition, the body of water is either the Great Australian Bight, the Indian Ocean, or the Southern Ocean," opined Saunders. "On its east, it’s either the Tasman Sea or the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the possible complexity of the clue, the Atlantic Ocean remains nowhere Australia and Tasmania.

