Jeep Rams Electrical Box In Ridgewood

Bollards planted around a roadside electrical box mostly did their job during an early-morning crash Wednesday in Ridgewood.

The Jeep and Mercedes collided outside the Bergen County Duck Pond in front of Valley Health Systems on East Ridgewood Avenue near Paramus Road.
Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported after a Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes sedan collided outside the Bergen County Duck Pond in front of Valley Health Systems on East Ridgewood Avenue near Paramus Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sept. 13.

Despite the protection, the impact knocked the box from its base, leaving it dented. The Jeep also uprooted a small sign.

CityWide Towing removed the vehicles after a PSE&G crew de-energized the box.

Paramus police helped with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

