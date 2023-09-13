Jeep Rams Electrical Box In Ridgewood

No injuries were reported after a Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes sedan collided outside the Bergen County Duck Pond in front of Valley Health Systems on East Ridgewood Avenue near Paramus Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sept. 13.

Despite the protection, the impact knocked the box from its base, leaving it dented. The Jeep also uprooted a small sign.

CityWide Towing removed the vehicles after a PSE&G crew de-energized the box.

Paramus police helped with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

