'Jaws' Turns 50: Where To Watch, Celebrate Steven Spielberg's Iconic Shark Movie

All four movies based on the 1975 classic officially began streaming on Peacock on Sunday, June 15. The move is part of NBC's celebration of the 50th anniversary of "Jaws."

The thriller was set in a fictional New England town called Amity Island, based on the real island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. NBC will show "Jaws" in primetime at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, exactly 50 years after it first debuted in theaters.

The three-hour broadcast will include a special introduction from director Steven Spielberg, giving fans a fresh look at the film that helped launch the summer blockbuster.

"We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch," said Jenny Storms, NBCUniversal's chief marketing officer for television and streaming.

Baseball is also getting in on the shark-themed fun.

The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants will host games with a "Jaws" theme on the anniversary weekend. NBC said there will be in-stadium activations that include custom scoreboard content and exclusive fan giveaways.

All four "Jaws" movies will stay on Peacock through Monday, July 14. The streaming lineup includes Spielberg's introduction and a special 50th anniversary edition of the original film.

National Geographic will also debut "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story" on Thursday, July 10. The new documentary features interviews with Spielberg, composer John Williams, filmmakers George Lucas and Jordan Peele, and actress Emily Blunt.

Rhode Island's Narragansett Brewing Company, which had a beer featured in the original "Jaws," has also held promotions and released specialty retro cans to celebrate the New England movie's anniversary.

