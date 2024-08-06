Bodycam Footage Shows Arrest Of DWI Driver In Wild Jersey Shore Boardwalk Wreck With His Dog

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Jason Nagy, 44, of Avon-by-the-Sea, was arrested on Thursday, July 11, the Belmar Police Department.

This is Nagy's third DWI: The first was in Toms River in March 2006, and the second was in Avon-by-the-Sea in June 2014, New Jersey court records show.

Three days after Nagy's July 11 DWI, he was cited for loud/offensive language out of Wall Township, records show. That case remains active.

Bodycam footage published this week by Drive Thru Tours shows Nagy seeming unsteady as police pull him from his SUV at the intersection of Second and Ocean avenues just after 9:15 Thursday morning, July 11.

Police lean Nagy up against the patrol car as witnesses describe the incident that had multiple people running to avoid being struck, police said.

Nagy had backed out of a parking spot on the east side of Ocean Avenue south of Third Avenue before driving the wrong-way in the southbound lane, hitting a Dodge Ram near the southwest corner of Ocean Avenue and Third Avenue, Drive Thru Tours says citing police paperwork.

After hitting the Dodge, Nagy made a slight right, struck the boardwalk before traveling approximately 20 years on the boardwalk, making a left turn and coming to a stop near the vehicle he'd struck, police papers say.

Multiple witnesses said they had to run to avoid being hit by Nagy's vehicle, which caused $10,000 in damage to railings and sections of the boardwalk, owned by the City of Belmar, police said.

Nagy, who was hospitalized, was later processed at police headquarters and charged with assault by auto, criminal mischief, property damage more than $2,000, and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

He was cited for operating under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe backing, failure to keep right, failure to maintain lane, improperly entering a roadway, improper driving on sidewalk, failure to exhibit insurance, and open container.

Click here for the complete video from Drive Thru Tours.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.