NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Storm Impacts

Thousands of residents were without power and several inches of rain fell overnight.

The following districts were closed:

Bedminster Township (Somerset)

Denville (Morris)

Long Beach Island (Surf City)

Somerset Hills

Roxbury

The following district have a delayed opening:

Clifton

Clinton-Glen Gardner

Deptford

Dumont

Franklin Township (Somerset)

Garfield

Hackensack

Highland Park

Jefferson Twp.

Kinnelon

Linden

Madison

Midland Park

Montclair

North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional

North Brunswick

North Caldwell

North Plainfield

Oradell

Palisades Park

Paramus

Parsippany

Piscataway

Pompton Lakes

Rahway

Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools

River Dell Regional

Riverdale

Rockaway

Roselle Park

South Brunswick

South Plainfield

Spotswood

This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with contributions.

