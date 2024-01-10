NJ Schools Closed, Delayed Due To Storm Impacts

Thousands of residents were without power and several inches of rain fell overnight.
The following districts were closed:
- Bedminster Township (Somerset)
- Denville (Morris)
- Long Beach Island (Surf City)
- Somerset Hills
- Roxbury
The following district have a delayed opening:
- Clifton
- Clinton-Glen Gardner
- Deptford
- Dumont
- Franklin Township (Somerset)
- Garfield
- Hackensack
- Highland Park
- Jefferson Twp.
- Kinnelon
- Linden
- Madison
- Midland Park
- Montclair
- North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional
- North Brunswick
- North Caldwell
- North Plainfield
- Oradell
- Palisades Park
- Paramus
- Parsippany
- Piscataway
- Pompton Lakes
- Rahway
Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools
River Dell Regional
Riverdale
Rockaway
Roselle Park
South Brunswick
South Plainfield
Spotswood
This is a developing story. Check back for more or email clevine@dailyvoice.com with contributions.
