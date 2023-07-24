A Few Clouds 84°

Jamaican National From Wayne Charged With Machete Attack In Clifton

A Jamaican national who lives in Wayne was charged with slashing a Clifton man's wrist with a machete during a weekend dispute.

Romario Douglas
Jerry DeMarco
The victim was rushed to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a serious cut following the incident at a home on the corner of Vernon and Bergen avenues shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Police tracked down Romario Douglas, 27, who they said fled after the stabbing.

He was charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Douglas remained held there on Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

