Jake Mocko's Legacy: Morris County Mourns Loss Of Compassionate Young Leader

Jake, a Madison resident and digital design student, courageously battled Grade IV astrocytoma, a rare and aggressive central nervous system cancer, for three and a half years.

Jake worked at the front desk at the Madison YMCA, where he decided to start a dual language subscription so that he could learn to speak Spanish fluently, his obituary continues. Jake wanted to be able to help Spanish-speaking members who needed assistance at the YMCA.

A Kessler volunteer, ake wanted to help counsel other young people with spinal cord injuries and provide the support he wished he had when he was staying there, according to his obituary.

Jake’s mother, Jenne Mocko, a dedicated teacher in the Morris School District and Preschool Intervention and Referral Team member, has spent her career helping children with special needs. Despite her tireless advocacy, the family faced mounting challenges as Jake underwent radiation therapy and prepared for clinical trials in Washington.

In an emotional update shared on GoFundMe, Jenne wrote, “I am honored and proud to have Jake as my son. I’m glad the world had a chance to know what an amazing young man Jake was.”

Services were held Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Madison Memorial Home.

Click here to donate to Jake Mocko's family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.