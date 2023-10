Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $533,055 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawn on Monday, Oct. 2. Each ticket is worth $177,685.

The tickets were sold at Jackpocket in Hewitt and Krauszer Food Store in Clinton. The winning numbers were: 01, 04, 07, 11 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 03.

