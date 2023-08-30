Rain Fog/Mist 71°

Jackpot! Lotto Ticket Sold In Passaic Wins Big

A ticket sold in Passaic County matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday, August 29, netting the lucky winner $271,185.

S&B Mini Mart
S&B Mini Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

The ticket was sold at S & B Mini Market in Passaic. The winning numbers were 19, 20, 22, 30, 42 and the XTRA number was 02.

