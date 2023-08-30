Jackpot! Lotto Ticket Sold In Passaic Wins Big

The ticket was sold at S & B Mini Market in Passaic. The winning numbers were 19, 20, 22, 30, 42 and the XTRA number was 02.
A ticket sold in Passaic County matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Tuesday, August 29, netting the lucky winner $271,185.
The ticket was sold at S & B Mini Market in Passaic. The winning numbers were 19, 20, 22, 30, 42 and the XTRA number was 02.
