Jackpot! Lotto Players Win Big Bucks In North Jersey

Three tickets sold in Essex County, Hudson County and Passaic County respectively matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn in the Wednesday, August 16 drawing, netting them $50,000.

The tickets were sold at Krauser's Food Store in Bloomfield, Shoprite of Bayonne and Quick Stop in Clifton. The ticket sold at Krauser's was purchased with a Power Play option multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 09, 11, 17, 19, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 01.

