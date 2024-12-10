Ivy Leaguer From Prominent Family Officially Charged Overnight With CEO's Murder

New York prosecutors overnight formally accused Luigi Nicholas Mangione, age 26, a native of Towson, Maryland, who received both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, of the fatal shooting of United Healthcare executive Brian Thompson outside the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

Mangione was apprehended on Monday morning, Dec. 9, after a worker at a McDonald's in western Pennsylvania after an employee called 911 to report his sighting.

"We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and our ears in these investigations," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The sighting in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles from New York City and 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, came after the NYPD released multiple photos of a "person of interest" in the murder of the 50-year-old Thompson.

Mangione, who has now been charged with second-degree murder, three gun charges, and forgery, is facing extradition to New York. He is being held at a state prison in Huntington, Pennsylvania, after being denied bail at a preliminary hearing.

Mangione was the valedictorian at the elite private Gilman School in Baltimore, where he played soccer.

His wealthy family built a successful business empire, and his cousin, Nino, is a Maryland House of Delegates member.

On behalf of the Mangione family, he said, "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson, and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

