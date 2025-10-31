Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

'It's Going To Be Okay': Bayonne OEM Rescues Girl Trapped In Flood

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management had its work cut out for them as massive rainstorm caused flooding in the city Thursday, Oct. 30.

First responders help rescue a girl whose car got trapped in flooded waters.

 Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM
Sam Barron

Videos posted by Bayonne OEM show first responders rescuing a driver and a young girl in a Mercedes SUV, who got stuck in the floodwaters underneath an overpass.

"It's going to be okay," a first responder says while holding the young girl and helping her navigate to safety.

Bayonne OEM had a stern message for anyone attempting to drive on flooded roads.

"Do NOT drive into flooded roads," they wrote on social media.  We have numerous cars stuck in flooded roadways. Remember: turn around, don't drown!"

