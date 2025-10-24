Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

It’s Giving 90s Pop Perfection: Taylor Swift-Backstreet Boys Mashup Breaks The Internet

The internet’s latest obsession? A mashup of Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” with the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” — and even Taylor herself can’t get enough.

Taylor Swift is losing it over a viral mashup of her new song “Elizabeth Taylor” and Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody,” complete with Nick Carter and AJ McLean dancing to it.

Photo Credit: backstreetboys/AJ McLean Instagram
The remix, created by Lydia Getachew, took off after she shared it on Instagram, writing, “My brain immediately heard the drop in Elizabeth Taylor and I was like wait the bass is giving a drop in BSB... lo & behold, Max Martin produced both songs!"

The full mashup is on Getachew's YouTube channel, but the clip she shared was what went viral on social media, with Nick Carter sharing a video of himself dancing to it.

Yeah, it blew up. 

Fans flooded the comments, and so did Taylor. In all caps, she wrote, “OH THE SQUEAL I JUST SQUEALT.”

Not to be outdone, AJ McLean shared his own Instagram reel jamming to the remix. Taylor popped up there, too, commenting, “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD.”

Click here to listen for yourself.

