Italian Air Force To Fly Over Hudson River: When To Watch

Frecce Tricolori will be flying over the Hudson River and Liberty Island between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

According to the Air Show Tour, Frecce Tricolori will fly in a 10-jet formation, approaching New York City from the north and will turn over New York harbor, their colorful smoke trails streaking across the skies.

The jets will pass over West Point Military Academy before landing back at New York Stewart International Airport.

Liberty Island is the ideal viewing location.

Follow Freece Tricolori on Instagram for updates.

