'It Was Always Matty And John:' Pregnant Gaudreau Widow Has Special Message For Sister-In-Law

Madeline, who was expecting baby Tripp with 29-year-old Matthew Gaudreau when he and his 31-year-old brother Johnny were struck and killed by suspected drunk driver and New Jersey National Guardsman, Sean Higgins.

She says the two were each other's best friends.

"It was always Matty & John," Madeline said on Instagram days after the Oldmans Township crash. "I can’t even put into words the bond these two had and right now I don’t have the strength. They were each others biggest cheerleaders."

She said her husband admired his older brother in many ways, "but the most important was the father he was to his son and daughter.

"I find extreme comfort knowing they are together, as they always were. I know they are still messing with each other up there and will continue to look over their families."

A GoFundMe started for Madeline and Baby Tripp had raised nearly $500,000 as of press time.

Madeline had one last message, this one for Meredith, Johnny's wife, also now widowed.

"To Meredith- we will forever share this extreme heartbreak and terrible bond.. however , the boys couldn’t have picked stronger woman as their wives and mothers of their children. We will carry each other through every season .. as the boys would do for each other. They blessed us with children.. through them we will always have a part of them earth side with us forever.

"I love you my handsome husband, I love you John, I love you meredith , I love you noa, I love you johnny and I love you baby tripp."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.