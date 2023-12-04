'It Might Be Me,' Triple Murder Suspect Told NJ Police After Calling 9-1-1: Affidavit

Om Brahmbhatt told South Plainfield police that he shot his three relatives as they slept on Nov. 27 with a firearm he purchased online, according to the affidavit.

Brahmbhatt called 9-1-1 in the morning hours saying three people had been shot, the paperwork shows.

Responders found the man's grandparents, Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt, with one gunshot wound each to the head in a bedroom of the 324 Coppola Dr. home, police papers say.

His uncle, 38-year-old uncle, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, was found possibly still breathing with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Responders made contact with the 9-1-1 caller, Om Brahmbhatt, paperwork shows. He told police he lives at the house and was home at the time of the shootings — he also added, "It might be me," according to the affidavit.

Brahmbhatt initially told police he did not want to speak, court paperwork says. A gun holster was found on him at police headquarters, and the firearm used in the shooting was found during a search of the home, police said.

At police headquarters, Brahmbhatt agreed to speak to police as long as they were "truthful and took him to court," paperwork shows.

Brahmbhatt waived his Miranda rights and provided a statement, saying he bought a firearm online and used it to shoot each grandparent in the head as they slept together in a bedroom, and then shot the 38-year-old Brahmbhatt multiple times, the affidavit reads.

Then, the accused shooter called 9-1-1.

Police noted in the affidavit that 23-year-old Brahmbhatt is unemployed and has a history of “chronic” unemployment. He is being held in jail. A motive hasn't been identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.