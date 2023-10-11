Israeli Soldier With NJ Ties Safe As Fighting Continues

Ari Dubin's parents both took to Facebook to report that he was found safe.

His mother, Nancy Dubin, the cantor at Temple Beth Rishon in Wyckoff, said on Oct. 8 that Ari found a phone to communicate he was going into a house for 36 hours.

The cantor did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Ari's father, Andy Dubin, a rabbi who works at the Jewish Center of Northwest Jersey located in Washington Township (Warren County), said on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that Ari reached out to his mother saying he was okay and staying safe.

"It was so wonderful to hear his voice after radio silence for 2.5 days," Andy said. "I'm not sure when we'll hear from him again, but this one gave us the ability to breathe again."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.