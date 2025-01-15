Overcast 29°

Israel, Hamas Agree To Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage-release deal after 15 months of war, according to multiple reports, citing senior sources in the White House.

The agreement, reportedly reached on Wednesday, Jan. 15, must be approved by both the Israel Security Cabinet and the country's full Cabinet, but could be implemented as soon as Sunday, Jan. 19.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ecrusized, influenced by user Rr016
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

Around 30 hostages are expected to be released in the initial phase of the agreement, according to CNN. 

There are seven Americans being held, two of whom are expected to be free in the first phase, according to Axios.

Hundreds of Palestinian hostages being held by Israel are expected to be released in the initial phase, CNN reports.

It's unclear when the ceasefire will start.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday, Jan. 15, must be approved by both the Israel Security Cabinet and the country's full Cabinet, but could be implemented as soon as Sunday, Jan. 19, the last full day of Joe Biden's presidency.

