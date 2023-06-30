Smoke Haze 82°

SHARE

Vince Vaughn Paterson Mayor's Doppleganger? That's What He Says

Who hasn't seen Vince Vaughn in North Jersey by now?

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Vince Vaughn.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Vince Vaughn. Photo Credit: Andre Sayegh
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The "Wedding Crashers" star has been popping up in the area amid filming for the upcoming movie "Nonna's."

His latest stop? Paterson.

"THE WEDDING CRASHER!" said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who shared a photo with the actor to Facebook.

"Vince Vaughn is literally a Giant among men! He's 6'5 and has a larger than life personality. It was a pleasure to finally meet someone who some people say is my doppelganger. 

"We are profoundly grateful that he picked Paterson to film his upcoming movie. #GreatFalls #GreatFilming."

That's right. Apparently scenes from the iconic Great Falls, which was famously in "The Sopranos," will be a backdrop for "Nonna's," too.

Even more surprising, Vaughn has been called Sayegh's doppleganger? This was news we too were just now hearing.

We see it.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE