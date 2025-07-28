Is Trump’s Golf Game Really On Par? New Videos Raise Allegations Of Cheating

That's what many are saying after watching clips taken from Trump's recent round at his beloved course Trump Turnberry. However, his supporters say people are making a beach out of a sand trap.

The first and most widely viewed video appears to show one of Trump's caddies casually dropping a ball onto the short grass just as the president pulls up in a golf cart. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has sparred with Trump for years, quickly shared the clip on social media.

The second video, shared by the conservative UK newspaper The Telegraph, shows a ball appearing on a fairway just before Trump moves it around, possibly to a better lie. A man off-camera is heard saying, "I can't believe we've just watched the man cheating at f---ing golf."

The White House has not commented on the allegations as of Monday afternoon. Trump, who recently made a trade deal with the European Union, remains in Scotland, where he is meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss a trade pact.

Trump says his golf handicap is an impressive 2.8. He claims his skills on the links are unassailable, and he has the trophies to prove it.

“I always win,” he told The Washington Post in 2015, according to The Telegraph. “I win at golf. I’m a club champion many times at different clubs. I win at golf. I can sink the three-footer on the 18th hole when others can’t. My whole life is about winning. I don’t lose often.”

However, multiple people who've played with him have accused the president of fudging the numbers and nudging the ball onto the fairway when it drifts into the rough.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly, who says he has known Trump for nearly four decades and literally wrote the book on the president's alleged golf shenanigans, said in a post on X that he was "disappointed" after seeing the videos.

However, it’s not the first time he’s made cheating allegations against the president.

"At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway that they came up with a nickname for him: Pele," Reilly wrote in his 2019 book "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump."

However, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau has vouched for the president's golf skills. He called Trump a "great ambassador" for the sport.

Other pro golfers are less impressed with his game.

Suzann Pettersen, the former Europe Solheim Cup captain who played with Trump during his first term, said he "cheats like hell," according to The Telegraph.

“They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business," she said. "I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there.”

