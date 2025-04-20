Is ShopRite Open On Easter? Check Your NJ Store Hours Here

Out of the more than 180 ShopRite stores in the Garden State, only a portion will open on Sunday, April 20 — and those that do will generally close earlier than usual.

The following ShopRite stores are open on Easter Sunday:

ShopRite of Aberdeen – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Absecon – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Bayville – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Bernardsville – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Bordentown – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Boundbrook – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Branchburg – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Upper Deerfield – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Brooklawn – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Burlington – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Carteret – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Greater Morristown (Cedar Knolls) – 6:30am-7pm

ShopRite of Chatham – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Evesham Rd. (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Garden State Pavilion (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Chester – 7am-6pm

ShopRite of Cinnaminson – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Clark – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Delran – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of East Brunswick – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Edison – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of English Creek (Egg Harbor Twp) – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Ewing – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Freehold – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Galloway – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Garwood – 7am-6pm

ShopRite of Hainesport – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Hamilton (Twp) – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Hamilton Sq. – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Hammonton – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of East Windsor (Hightstown) – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Hillsborough – 7am-6pm

ShopRite of Howell – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Jackson – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Kearny Square – 6am-3pm

ShopRite of Lacey Twsp (Lanoka Harbor) – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Lawrenceville – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Lincoln Park – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Little Falls – 6am-6pm

ShopRite of Livingston – 6:30am-8pm

ShopRite of Manahawkin – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Wall Twsp. (Manasquan) – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Manchester – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Marlboro – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Marlton – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Marmora – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Kings Commons (Middletown) – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Millburn – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Millville – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Heritage Plaza (Monmouth Junction) – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Montgomery Twsp – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Ark Road (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Union Mill Rd. (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Mt. Laurel – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Neptune – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of North Brunswick – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Nutley – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Long Hill Plaza (Oakland) – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Ernston Rd. (Parlin) – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Passaic – 7am-8pm

ShopRite of Pennington – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Rio Grande – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Sewell (Sewel) – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Shrewsbury – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Somers Point – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Somerset – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Somerville – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of South Plainfield – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Hadley Commons (South Plainfield) – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Spotswood – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Springfield – 7am-7pm

ShopRite of Stirling – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of Route 37 (Toms River) – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Fischer Bay (Toms River) – 7am-4pm

ShopRite of Union – 7am-7pm

ShopRite of Delsea (Vineland) – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Landis (Vineland) – 7am-3pm

ShopRite of Waretown – 6am-4pm

ShopRite of Washington – 7am-5pm

ShopRite of West Long Branch – 6am-5pm

ShopRite of Essex Green (West Orange) – 7am-8pm

ShopRite of Wharton – 5am-10pm

ShopRite of Woodbridge – 6am-5pm

The following stores are operating with limited or special hours:

ShopRite of East Orange – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Elizabeth – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Englewood – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Linden – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Old Bridge – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Perth Amboy – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Rochelle Park – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Rockaway – 24 Hours

ShopRite of Paramus – 6am-11pm

ShopRite of Watchung (Blue Star Shopping Center) – 6am-12am

The following ShopRite stores are closed for Easter Sunday:

Bayonne

Belleville

Byram Twsp

Clinton

Elmwood Park

Emerson

Fair Lawn

Flanders

Flemington

Franklin

Glassboro

Hackensack

Hackettstown (Mansfield)

Hillsdale

Hoboken

Jersey City (Metro Plaza & Hudson Exchange II)

Laurel Hill (Clementon)

Laurel Springs (Chews Landing)

Lawnside

Lodi

Lyndhurst

Medford

Netcong

New Milford

Newton

North Bergen (Columbia Park)

Northvale

Palisades Park

Parsippany

Phillipsburg (Greenwich)

Ramsey

Sicklerville

Sparta

Succasunna

Sussex

Wallington

Wayne Hills Mall

Berlin (West Berlin)

West Caldwell

West Deptford

West Milford

Williamstown

Woolwich

Wyckoff

