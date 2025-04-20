Is ShopRite Open On Easter? Check Your NJ Store Hours Here

Out of the more than 180 ShopRite stores in the Garden State, only a portion will open on Sunday, April 20 — and those that do will generally close earlier than usual.
The following ShopRite stores are open on Easter Sunday:
- ShopRite of Aberdeen – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Absecon – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Bayville – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Bernardsville – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Bordentown – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Boundbrook – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Branchburg – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Upper Deerfield – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Brooklawn – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Burlington – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Carteret – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Greater Morristown (Cedar Knolls) – 6:30am-7pm
- ShopRite of Chatham – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Evesham Rd. (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Garden State Pavilion (Cherry Hill) – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Chester – 7am-6pm
- ShopRite of Cinnaminson – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Clark – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Delran – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of East Brunswick – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Edison – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of English Creek (Egg Harbor Twp) – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Ewing – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Freehold – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Galloway – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Garwood – 7am-6pm
- ShopRite of Hainesport – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Hamilton (Twp) – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Hamilton Sq. – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Hammonton – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of East Windsor (Hightstown) – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Hillsborough – 7am-6pm
- ShopRite of Howell – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Jackson – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Kearny Square – 6am-3pm
- ShopRite of Lacey Twsp (Lanoka Harbor) – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Lawrenceville – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Lincoln Park – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Little Falls – 6am-6pm
- ShopRite of Livingston – 6:30am-8pm
- ShopRite of Manahawkin – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Wall Twsp. (Manasquan) – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Manchester – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Marlboro – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Marlton – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Marmora – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Kings Commons (Middletown) – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Millburn – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Millville – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Heritage Plaza (Monmouth Junction) – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Montgomery Twsp – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Ark Road (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Union Mill Rd. (Mount Laurel) – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Mt. Laurel – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Neptune – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of North Brunswick – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Nutley – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Long Hill Plaza (Oakland) – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Ernston Rd. (Parlin) – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Passaic – 7am-8pm
- ShopRite of Pennington – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Rio Grande – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Sewell (Sewel) – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Shrewsbury – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Somers Point – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Somerset – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Somerville – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of South Plainfield – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Hadley Commons (South Plainfield) – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Spotswood – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Springfield – 7am-7pm
- ShopRite of Stirling – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of Route 37 (Toms River) – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Fischer Bay (Toms River) – 7am-4pm
- ShopRite of Union – 7am-7pm
- ShopRite of Delsea (Vineland) – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Landis (Vineland) – 7am-3pm
- ShopRite of Waretown – 6am-4pm
- ShopRite of Washington – 7am-5pm
- ShopRite of West Long Branch – 6am-5pm
- ShopRite of Essex Green (West Orange) – 7am-8pm
- ShopRite of Wharton – 5am-10pm
- ShopRite of Woodbridge – 6am-5pm
The following stores are operating with limited or special hours:
- ShopRite of East Orange – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Elizabeth – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Englewood – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Linden – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Old Bridge – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Perth Amboy – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Rochelle Park – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Rockaway – 24 Hours
- ShopRite of Paramus – 6am-11pm
- ShopRite of Watchung (Blue Star Shopping Center) – 6am-12am
The following ShopRite stores are closed for Easter Sunday:
- Bayonne
- Belleville
- Byram Twsp
- Clinton
- Elmwood Park
- Emerson
- Fair Lawn
- Flanders
- Flemington
- Franklin
- Glassboro
- Hackensack
- Hackettstown (Mansfield)
- Hillsdale
- Hoboken
- Jersey City (Metro Plaza & Hudson Exchange II)
- Laurel Hill (Clementon)
- Laurel Springs (Chews Landing)
- Lawnside
- Lodi
- Lyndhurst
- Medford
- Netcong
- New Milford
- Newton
- North Bergen (Columbia Park)
- Northvale
- Palisades Park
- Parsippany
- Phillipsburg (Greenwich)
- Ramsey
- Sicklerville
- Sparta
- Succasunna
- Sussex
- Wallington
- Wayne Hills Mall
- Berlin (West Berlin)
- West Caldwell
- West Deptford
- West Milford
- Williamstown
- Woolwich
- Wyckoff
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.