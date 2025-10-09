IRS Unveils 2026 Tax Brackets With Higher Standard Deductions: Here’s What’s Changing

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will rise to $32,200, up from $31,500 in 2025. Single filers and those married filing separately will see their deduction climb from $15,750 to $16,100, while heads of household will get $24,150, up from $23,625, according to IRS Revenue Procedure 2025-32.

The top income tax rate remains 37%, applying to individuals earning more than $640,600 and couples earning more than $768,700. Lower brackets include 35%, 32%, 24%, 22%, and 12%, with the lowest rate of 10% applying to single filers making $12,400 or less.

Other highlights include:

The estate tax exclusion increases to $15 million, up from $13.99 million in 2025.

The maximum Earned Income Tax Credit rises to $8,231 for families with three or more children.

Employers offering childcare will get a boost — the childcare tax credit jumps from $150,000 to $500,000, or up to $600,000 for small businesses.

The foreign earned income exclusion rises to $132,900.

Items like personal exemptions and itemized deduction limits remain unchanged.

The new adjustments will apply to tax returns filed in 2027 for the 2026 tax year.

The update was revealed one day after the IRS said it would furlough nearly half its workforce during the ongoing government shutdown, CNBC reported. Furloughed IRS employees were told in a letter that they'll receive back pay, which came after President Donald Trump said that some federal workers "don't deserve" to be compensated after the shutdown.

