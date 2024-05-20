Irish Traveler Posing As Repairman Tears Hole In Glen Rock Resident's Roof: Police

Jimmy Jones, 42, and his partner knocked on the victim’s door, unsolicited, claiming to be contractors who could tend to what appeared to be necessary roof repairs, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim reviewed a handout, agreed to an estimate and then went inside, the chief said.

Moments later, the resident heard banging on the roof and hustled outside to find the two on the roof, which suddenly had a hole in it, Ackermann said.

The resident demanded that the two fix what they broke, to which they said they’d have to go get some wood and shingles, the chief said.

You pretty much know the rest.

The damage cost the resident $2,000, Ackermann said.

Police reviewed home surveillance video to identify Jones, who records show is a traveling Irish national most recently living in Queens who was arrested by police in Vernon.

Detective Jim Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney collected Jones in Vernon and brought him back to Glen Rock.

They charged him with criminal mischief and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released Jones the very next day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.