Irate Driver Targets Crossing Guard Protecting Children In Glen Rock, Police Say

Police are investigating an unsettling incident involving an aggressive motorist who targeted a crossing guard while children were in the crosswalk last month.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The driver of a red 2011 Chrysler 200 honked, yelled, and then slowly drove towards the crossing guard stationed at Rock Road and Maple Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Glen Rock Police said.

The crossing guard was helping children cross the street at the time, but no one was injured, and the children crossed safely.

Police say the crossing guard managed to capture a photograph of the vehicle and its male driver, which will be used to confirm the suspect's identity. Charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is complete.

The Glen Rock Police Department is continuing to investigate.

