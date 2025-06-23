Iran Fires Missiles Toward US Bases In Middle East

Explosions were reported near Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 23, following a statement from Iran’s military confirming an attack on US targets.

Al Udeid is the largest US military installation in the region and houses approximately 10,000 troops. It also serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command. President Trump visited the Qatar base in May.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Qatar’s defense ministry reported that its air defenses effectively intercepted the missiles aimed at the Al Udeid Air Base, saying that the attack resulted in no deaths or injuries.

Iran also fired one or more missiles toward an unspecific US base in Iraq, according to CNN and Iran's state-run agency Tasnim.

On Monday morning Eastern time, the US Embassy in Qatar issued a warning urging Americans to shelter in place, and Qatar’s government closed its airspace and suspended flights as a “precautionary measure.”

Iran's actions come just days after Trump ordered US military attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

