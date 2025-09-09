iPhone 17 Launches With New Air Model; Major Apple Watch, AirPods News Announced

The company’s September event delivered a wave of new devices, including its thinnest iPhone ever, a next-generation Apple Watch, and a major AirPods upgrade.

Apple’s annual September event, held Tuesday, Sept. 9, brought a flurry of new products and features, headlined by the debut of the iPhone 17 lineup and the all-new iPhone Air.

Thinnest iPhone Ever Highlights 17 Series

CEO Tim Cook called the upgrades the most significant in the company’s history, with the iPhone Air standing out as the thinnest iPhone ever made.

The iPhone Air, crafted from titanium, is available in four colors: black, white, gold, and light blue.

It joins the iPhone 17 family, which now includes four models: iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 17 models come in five colors: pink, blue, black, white, and green.

All models feature a larger 6.3-inch display with thinner borders and a ProMotion display for smoother visuals. Durability also gets a boost, thanks to a new ceramic shield with three times the scratch resistance, protected by an Apple-designed coating.

Photography and video see major improvements. The main camera now uses a 48-megapixel fusion system, paired with a new ultra-wide lens.

On the front, a center stage camera offers more flexibility for framing selfies.

For the first time, users can shoot videos using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, making it easier to capture every angle of the action.

Preordering for all iPhone 17 models starts Friday, Sept. 12. They will be available Friday, Sept. 19.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3: Thinner, Smarter, More Capable

Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 11, which the company calls its thinnest, most comfortable, and most durable watch yet.

The Series 11 is now twice as scratch resistant as its predecessor and features a 5G modem for broader coverage.

Health features take a leap forward, with the watch now able to flag possible hypertension in addition to high blood pressure. Apple said it expects to reach one million people with undiagnosed hypertension in the coming year.

Sleep tracking is more advanced, with a new sleep score that breaks down time spent in each sleep stage and provides an overall score. Battery life has been extended to up to 24 hours, and pricing starts at $399.

The new Apple Watch Ultra 3, also announced Tuesday, is designed for sports and adventure.

It features the largest display ever in an Apple Watch, a 42-hour battery life (up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode), and built-in satellite communications for emergency SOS and messaging when off the grid.

The Ultra 3 also introduces advanced health insights, including hypertension notifications and a new sleep score, and is made with 40 percent recycled content as part of Apple’s ongoing environmental efforts.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter Sound and Live Translation

Rounding out the announcements, Apple revealed AirPods Pro 3, which deliver what the company calls the world’s best in-ear active noise cancellation, removing up to twice as much noise as the previous generation.

The new design offers a more secure fit, with ear tips in five sizes, and is built for durability with IP57 sweat and water resistance.

AirPods Pro 3 introduce heart rate sensing during workouts and can track over 50 workout types in the Fitness app.

A standout new feature is Live Translation, which enables real-time language translation during face-to-face conversations, making travel and communication easier than ever.

Battery life has been improved to 10 hours on a single charge, and AirPods Pro 3 will be available Friday, Sept. 19, for $249.

With these launches, Apple is betting big on thinner, smarter, and more connected devices—aiming to keep users healthier, safer, and more productive, whether they’re at home, at work, or off the grid.

