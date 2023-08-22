Investment Firm In Ridgewood Reportedly Burglarized

Police were called to Pacer Partners on East Ridgewood Avenue on Aug. 16.

They were told a break-in had occurred within the previous few days.

A computer, furniture and $70,000 in cash was reportedly stolen.

Ridgewood Capt. Glenn Ender confirmed that police took the report and are investigating. He didn't elaborate.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Ridgewood Police Detective Bureau: (201) 251-4536.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.