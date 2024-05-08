International Soccer Stars Will Date Unsuspecting NJ Women On Brand-New TV Dating Show

"Love Undercover" will follow five male athletes who must leave their lavish lives behind to take on secret identities in dating single women in America, all completely unsuspecting of their fame overseas.

Among them: Jacklyn Romano of Sea Isle City, Kai Hilbert of Orange, and Gabrielle Findley of Newark.

The Garden State singles will be dating Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara, 36 of the United Kingdom; Ryan Babel, 36, of the Netherlands; Lloyd Jones, 27, of the United Kingdom; Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián, 33, of Mexico; and soccer royalty Sebastián Fassi, 29, of Mexico. The series voiceover by comedian and podcaster Jared Freid.

"Today's athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles," the show's description reads. "You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away."

"Love Undercover" bills itself as a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love.

"We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret?" the description reads.

"And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the No. 1 goal."

The first four episodes will drop on Thursday, May 9. Click here to watch the trailer.

