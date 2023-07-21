Integral Part Of Sparta's Business Network Hratch Kechishian Dies

Hratch Kechishian died Saturday, July 15, his obituary says. He was 63.

An integral part of Sparta’s business network, Hratch was the owner of The Leather Zone in Sparta — a business “he put his whole heart and resources into,” reads a GoFundMe launched by Melissa Prestipino for his family’s support.

“Hratch was a generous man who would donate the shirt off of his back,” Prestipino writes.

“He gave the community and healthcare workers many of his own supplies during the pandemic.”

It’s true — Hratch worked “tirelessly” to create mask-making kits for frontline workers as the COVID-19 pandemic struck:

Hratch is also remembered as a loving husband and devoted father, the fundraiser says.

More than $1,800 had been raised for his family in just five days.

Others shared tributes on social media following his tragic passing:

Hratch’s funeral was held at St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Ridgefield on Wednesday, July 19.

“Hratch Kechishian was a wonderful person who was taken away too soon,” reads the campaign.

“Please consider helping Hratch's wife, Zoe and his 12-year-old daughter, Naira, who could use the support in the months that lie ahead.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Hratch's Family Support’ campaign on GoFundMe.

“In loving memory of Hratch Kechishian,” reads one of several tributes on Hratch’s obituary.

“Sending thoughts and prayers to your lovely family that he loved so much. So grateful to have worked with Hratch. He was so passionate, talented and kind.”

