Instagram Can Share Your Location With New Map: How To Turn It On Or Off

Instagram officially rolled out the new location-sharing feature across the US on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The popular photo and video app now allows users to privately share their last active location with certain friends.

The update resembles the Snap Map on Snapchat or the iPhone's "Find My" app. Both are popular ways friends use to track each other in real time.

Instagram's location feature is off by default and only works if you choose to turn it on. You can pick which friends can see your location, decide not to share in certain places, and switch it off at any time.

In a blog post, Meta said the map is meant to offer a "lightweight way to connect" with friends and show them fun activities.

"People have always come to Instagram to share what they're up to and where they are," Meta said. "Now, with reposts, the map, and the "Friends" tab in Reels, it's easier for you and your friends to stay in touch through the content you're enjoying on Instagram."

Similar to Snapchat, Instagram's map will let you check out Reels, posts, and stories tagged at different locations. Users don't need to share their location to see tagged content on the map.

For those who want to share their location, they can choose friends (followers they follow back), the existing Close Friends option, or a custom list. A user's location updates when they open the app or return to it after it's been running in the background.

Parents with supervision tools turned on will get a notification if their teen starts sharing their location.

"You can decide whether your teen has access to location sharing on the map and see who your teen is sharing their location with," said Meta.

The map is located in the direct messages inbox and will roll out globally soon.

