Instacart Driver Leads Maywood Police To Hackensack Couple Trying To Steal Car: Authorities

The delivery driver directed police to the rear parking lot of a Hammell Place apartment complex shortly after 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Jan. 31, Maywood Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Sgt. Gregory Mulawka and Officer Alana Luna were already in the area investigating another reported motor vehicle burglary when the call came in from Maybrook Drive, the sergeant said.

Phayre headed to Hammell Place and together he and his colleagues converged on the couple, who Phayre said were still in the car.

Both then tried to run, he said.

Phayre said he and Mulawka caught the man -- with help from Rochelle Park Police Officers Ryan Burke and Brian Monico -- while Luna corraled the juvenile. Paramus police also assisted, he said.

It turns out Willis and the girl had broken the front passenger window and were trying to crank a damaged ignition cylinder with a screwdriver, the sergeant said.

Willis was carrying two large knives and the juvenile had proceeds from some burglaries, Phayre said. He was charged with attempted motor vehicle theft, vehicle burglary, resisting arrest, employing a juvenile in a crime, criminal mischief and possession of weapons and burglary tools, the sergeant said.

He was then released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, Phayre said.

Delinquency complaints were pending against the juvenile, who was released to a guardian, he said.

